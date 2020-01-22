January means it is Burger Battle season!

This year there are a whopping 16 burgers to try and I am trying to get through them all.

This year, voting is done via Downtown Sioux Falls' new app! It is called the DTSF Passport. It is so slick, smooth, and user-friendly. You can find out more about the Burger Battle and the app here.

So far I've had burgers from The Market, Mackenzie River, Parker's Bistro, Pave, Wiley's, Swamp Daddy's, and Falls Landing.

Time to get to Ode!

Ode's burger in this year's competition is called the Sweet Jamaican Burger and is described as, "A 7 oz. house ground beef made of top sirloin & brisket, rum BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese, pineapple habanero salsa, jerk bacon on a jalapeño cheddar bun."

If I remember correctly, Ode's burger last year also was on the sweet side. It had SPAM and pineapple. Kind of a Hawaiian feel.

I really liked Ode's burger this year! It was a lighter burger. Some other places have had so much going on. Personally, I love pineapple. I think it belongs on pizza and burgers! There. I said it.

I have to give Ode props for being the first place that asked us how we wanted the burger cooked. I share all my burgers with a friend and it came out cut in half and on separate plates without us asking. Two thumbs up for service, for sure!

Also, our waiter suggested a side of sweet potato chips with a cilantro/lime/avocado type dipping sauce and they were so good. Those sweet potato chips I could just take a big old bag of those home!

8 down. 8 to go! Halfway, baby!