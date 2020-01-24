January means it is Burger Battle season!

This year there are a whopping 16 burgers to try and I am trying to get through them all.

This year, voting is done via Downtown Sioux Falls' new app! It is called the DTSF Passport. It is so slick, smooth, and user-friendly. You can find out more about the Burger Battle and the app here.

So far I've had burgers from The Market, Mackenzie River, Parker's Bistro, Pave, Wiley's, Swamp Daddy's, Falls Landing, and Ode.

Fernson's contender this year is called The Flamengo Burger and is described as, "Half beef and ground chorizo burger. This burger is bursting with the rich, salty and fresh flavors of Latin America: Chorizo, onion, creamy Cambozola cheese, olives, tomatoes, roasted peppers tapenade, house-made pickles, pickled jalapeños, and a salsa Rosada sauce."

So, where to start. To look at this burger, there is a lot going on, but it really is just enough. Even with all the crazy toppings, the burger held together. No need to clean up with a fork. This burger is half chorizo. Mackenzie River also had chorizo in their burger and as a fan of chorizo, I am here for it. At first, reading that it had Latin American flavors but also house-made pickles, I thought that was a weird mix. Pickles with spicy heat?! But it totally works! There was definitely a vinegar element with the pickles and olives and pickled jalapenos. The fries were pretty legit too. But, can a fried potato really be bad?

One extra point for Fernson, though, because they have their own house-made hard seltzer and a delicious spritz drink made with it! So good! I know this isn't a drink battle, but it had to be mentioned because it was so yummy.

9 down. 7 to go.

Natasha-TSM