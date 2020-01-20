January means it is Burger Battle season!

This year there are a whopping 16 burgers to try and I am trying to get through them all.

This year, voting is done via Downtown Sioux Falls' new app! It is called the DTSF Passport. It is so slick, smooth, and user-friendly. You can find out more about the Burger Battle and the app here.

So far I've had burgers from The Market, Mackenzie River, Parker's Bistro, Pave, Wiley's, and Swamp Daddy's.

It's Falls Landing's turn.

Falls Landing Bar and Grill picked a theme and really went for it! You know I love a theme! Anyway, The Armada Burger is described as, "Half-pound burger topped with sweet pepper chutney, firecracker bacon, Munster cheese, homemade mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a cracked pepper Parmesan bun."

So, the burger has a bunch of Spanish flavors and called The Armada Burger! Get it? The Spanish Armada! The burger even comes with a little pirate flag! So cute!

Anyway, we got this burger literally hot off the grill. The first couple bites were hot and I don't mean spicy. But, I mean, that's a good thing. They were fresh. The cracked pepper Parmesan bun you could smell a mile away. Even before we got our food, I could smell the cracked pepper and Parmesan at the table next to us. Some bites were a bit spicier than others depending how much of the chutney you got in that bite. However, I think the dipping sauce they brought for the fries was the spiciest thing we've had in the entire battle. Good thing it was on the side. The fries were on point though. They were dusted with cotija cheese. Yum! And the homemade mustard. So good.

7 down. 9 to go.

Natasha-TSM