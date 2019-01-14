Downtown Burger Battle 2019: Pave’s Area 605

I have a confession to make. Pave's burger in last year's Burger Battle, The Unicorn, was my favorite! They didn't win the whole competition, but it was my favorite.

This year, their offering is called Area 605 and is described as, "8 ounces of Kobe beef, muenster cheese, house made pear-bourbon ketchup, roasted garlic-rosemary aioli, house made dill pickles, local lettuce and onion on a locally made bun."

I was pleasantly surprised after the first bite that it was sweet. I think it must have been the pear-bourbon ketchup! It wasn't overwhelmingly sweet, just enough. I also enjoyed the house made dill pickles. I know cucumbers are pickles, but these were closer to being a cucumber than a full blown pickle. They added a nice crunch to the burger.

On a side note, I know it is supposed to all about the burgers, but Pave's french fries are on point. Love the seasoning!

Five burgers down, seven to go.