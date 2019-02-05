Downtown Burger Battle 2019 And The Winner Is

Natasha/Hot 104.7

The Downtown Burger Battle is officially over and there was only one thing left to do. Crown a winner.

The Downtown Burger Battle 2019 Champion is...The Market.

The Market is creating quite a winning streak. This is their fourth consecutive win!

Their burger this year was Go-Chu Burger. The Go-Chu Burger consisted of, "Local ingredients, the wagyu beef is smothered in house-made kimchi, smoky provolone, radish micro greens and gochujang aioli, with the bun dusted with wasabi powder for that simple finishing touch."

I actually took on the feat of trying all 12 burgers in this year's competition and I must say The Market's Go-Chu Burger was definitely in my top three. The creativity alone made it stand out. Nobody else did a burger with an Asian flare. Honestly, I didn't know what to expect because I had never had kimchi or had even heard of gochujang, but it was so good.

Congratulations to The Market for another spectacular win!

Until next year!

