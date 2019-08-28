Doon, Iowa Man Intentionally Runs over Neighbor’s Dog

As a dog owner, and lover of all canines, big and small, this story infuriates me.

KSFY TV is reporting that a Doon, Iowa man is being charged with animal cruelty after police say he intentionally ran over a dog.

According to the report, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office received a call that a person had run over a dog. Upon arriving at the scene, and conducting a complete investigation, the evidence revealed that 55-year-old Darwin Vink of Doon was responsible.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office arrested Doon on Tuesday (August 27) when evidence revealed he intentionally ran over his neighbor's dog after he and his neighbor had been arguing prior to the incident occurring.

KSFY and the Argus Leader are both reporting the dog died as a result of the injuries it sustained in the collision with the vehicle.

The act, which is considered an aggravated misdemeanor, is punishable by up to two years in jail if Vink is found guilty.

Source: KSFY/Argus Leader