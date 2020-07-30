Don’t Try This Lottery Strategy in South Dakota

A man from North Carolina was on a mission. He was so determined to find the final top prize in a scratch-off lottery game that he went to 40 different stores buying all the tickets he could find.

Imagine how many planets and stars had to align for Kevin Clark because his strategy actually paid off by winning the $5 million top prize.

Clark heard there was only jackpot remaining in the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off game. That's when he devised a plan to buy as many of the $20 tickets as he could find.

In a press release from North Carolina Education Lottery officials, Clark said, "I had a really good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state. I went to about 40 different stores and bought every single last Mega Cash ticket I could find."

Clark admits he took a “big gamble” in buying all those $20 tickets, but he knew "There was only a handful of stores that even had them."

One of those stores was a Stop N Go store in Swannanoa and it had the winning ticket. “I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer,” he recalled. “So, I scratched it off and when I scratched it off I couldn’t believe it! I started shaking. And then I cried.”

Clark chose a $3 million lump sum and took home $2,122,506 after taxes.

What is Clark going to do with his winnings? "I'm a simple man and I mow grass," Clark said. "But I've always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with the majority of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses."

Clark didn't disclose how many tickets he bought before finding the winner.