Don’t Post a Picture of Your COVID Vaccine Card, BBB Says

As more and more people are getting vaccinated against COVID- 19, an opportunity has opened up for scammers to take advantage of the situation.

The BBB is warning against posting a picture of your vaccination card on your social media accounts, as this makes it easy for scammers to create phony versions, which they will then use to sell online.

According to the BBB, these criminals have been busted selling the phony cards in Great Britain and at this point, it's only a matter of time before they use the same tactics here in the United States.

Jim Hegarty, President of the Better Business Bureau encourages anyone who has posted a photo of themselves with their vaccination card to take it down. He also offers some helpful tips to help avoid being scammed.

First, instead of posting a selfie with your vaccination card, the BBB suggests posting one with your vaccine sticker or putting a profile frame around your picture.

Another tip, check your security settings on all of your social media accounts. Make sure that only your family and friends can see the pictures you're posting on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others. That way, your pictures can't be stolen and manipulated.

Finally, the BBB advises against participating in viral social media prompts, as this makes it more likely scammers will obtain your personal information.

For more information on this scam and how to protect yourself and your family against others, visit the BBB website.

Story Source: Better Business Bureau

Enter your number to get our free mobile app