Don’t Miss Leaning On Hope’s Game Night to win Fabulous Prizes

Games and prizes are fun. When showing up for that goes to a good cause you get to feel really good about it too!

Monday (March 11) don't miss the Minute to Win It game night at First Presbyterian Church at 2300 S West Avenue in Sioux Falls. The event is put on by Leaning On Hope, a support group for cancer survivors that also helps those battling cancer. The game night will be a fund raiser for Leaning On Hope's programs.

There will be food served at 5:00 PM and the games begin at 6:00 PM. A free will donation will be taken to eat and play.

Stacking cups, flipping pencils, and many more games will be played giving you a chance to win some really fabulous prizes. Target Volunteers has donated prizes for you win including a couple of Ninja blenders and a pair of Amazon Echo Dots.