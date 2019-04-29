Don’t Look Now, The Twins Are In First Place

The Minnesota Twins are playing some great baseball right now and Twins fans should be all in on the bandwagon.

Currently the Twins are in first place and have got off to a great start this season.

Nelson Cruz was acquired this off season at the age of 38 and some were questioning how much he had left, yet he has been worth every penny.

He is batting around .300 and has 5 home runs and 15 RBI's on the young season.

Eddie Rosario has been producing like a man child with 11 home runs and is on pace to knock in 77 dongers this season, not to mention he has 24 RBI's so far as well.

The pitching is always going to be the question, but if the Twins continue to get the timely hitting they have got, it will continue to help keep the pressure off the pitching staff.

With all the happenings on the field, you can't forget about the great job first year manager Rocco Baldelli has done so far.

He is a calming force with a great baseball IQ that has proven invaluable.

Minnesota will have to continue to beat the teams they should and surprise some of the other good MLB teams as the season progresses, but 2019 is looking to be a memorable one for the Twins organization and their fans.