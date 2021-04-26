Don’t Look Now, The Royals Are Atop the AL Central

Don't look now, but the Kansas City Royals are still in first place in the AL Central.

Now before you go all 162 games on me, take a look at this.

First of all, the Royals were pegged to not only be under .500 in 2021, but the expectation was they would be fighting it out with the Detroit Tigers as the worst team in the division.

Through about 20 games, however, that isn't the case.

Get our free mobile app

The Royals sit at 12-7 heading into action on Monday and have proven a balanced mix of young and old, along with consistency, can be a winning formula early in this season.

Kansas City has only a +3 run differential over their opponents, but it has been the timely pitching and timely hitting that has propelled a lot of their wins.

Furthermore, the Royals have benefitted from a shaky start for the Minnesota Twins, who by many accounts were the front runners to win the division again.

The Royals have a long way to go to win the division and even finish over .500, but the start in Kansas City is something their fans should certainly be excited about.

For more information on the Kansas City Royals, their roster, and upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.