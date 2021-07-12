Don’t Look Now, but the Minnesota Twins Just Broke Out the Broom

Don't look now, but the Minnesota Twins broke out the brooms on Sunday at Target Field.

The Minnesota Twins completed their four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday with an extra-inning win that has this team playing some of their best baseball all season.

Get our free mobile app

Jorge Polanco knocked a three-run home run in the 10th inning to give Minnesota the win 12-9.

Throughout the entire series with Detroit, the Twins played with a lead came from behind, got good pitching, got timely hitting, and executed like we thought they would all season.

The one downfall to hitting this stride at the current point in the MLB schedule means that Minnesota will have to take a break from the winning with the All-Star break this week.

Hopefully, Minnesota can start the second half of the season as they ended the first half and keep the momentum going deep into July.

The Twins currently sit at 39-50 heading into the break and are 15 games out of first place, so even though the division is out of reach, the hope is a winning streak of 8 or 9 games could put them back in wild-card contention.

Minnesota will only have one representative at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game with Nelson Cruz garnering the honors.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their current roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.