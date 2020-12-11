Don’t Look Now, But Gophers are 6-0 to Start the Season

We won't know the true identity of the Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team until they start playing their conference schedule in a loaded Big10, but don't look now, the Gophers are off to a 6-0 start.

Minnesota improved to 6-0 with their blowout win over UMKC on Thursday night, defeating the nonconference 90-61.

The Gophers got off to a good start in the first half leading most of the first frame by double digits and took that double-digit lead into halftime.

They continued to separate themselves in the second half as UMKC has no answer for the length and athleticism of the Gophers.

Liam Robbins led the way for Minnesota with a season-high 27 points and was dominant in the paint all night long, causing havoc for UMKC not only on the score sheet but on the boards as well.

The Gophers are going to need huge nights like that from Robbins in conference play as the Big10 features three top ten programs so far and Minnesota faces one of them in their Big10 opener.

Minnesota will play at Illinois on Tuesday where the Illini are getting national attention as one of the best teams in the country.

