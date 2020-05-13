Domino’s In Sioux Falls to Hire 150 Employees

The coronavirus has changed everything, from the way we communicate, work, socialize, and eat.

People who are trying to stay inside as much as possible amid the COVID-19 outbreak still need to eat. Since not everyone is a gourmet cook and microwave dinners every night can get boring, having food delivered is an easy option for a quick dinner. One of the most popular foods to have delivered is, of course, pizza.

In the Sioux Falls area, Domino's needs employees to meet increased demand from people ordering pizza. Dakota News Now reports Domino's is looking to hire about 150 workers for its 13 stores across the Sioux Falls area.

There are various positions open in the Sioux Falls area, including General Manager, Assitant Manager, Customer Service Rep and Delivery Driver. For more information and to fill out an application, visit the Domino's website.