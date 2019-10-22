Doing Away With Offices

Remember the old soap opera, As The World Turns? Well, there should be a new one called, As The World Changes!

It's really hard to keep up in the ever changing world today. All it takes is one piece of new technology, and it's time to completely rethink things.

What's really weird to me, are things that used to be solid parts of life that are now totally obsolete. For example, a checkbook. There are people out there running companies that don't even know how to write a check.

Well now there's another endangered species, and that is the office. Yes, offices may become a thing of the past.

Technology, social norms and a shifting economy have made offices less necessary. The need for staff to be in one place is dramatically reduced.

Both remote work and multiple workers using the same desk is becoming more common. And so are demands by workers for more freedom and flexibility.