Dog Food Recalled After 28 Animals Die

A variety of dog foods are being recalled after the death of 28 canines across the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration says Midwestern Pet Foods of Evansville, Indiana is issuing a voluntary recall of the five of its' Sportmix products, which are potentially linked to the deaths.

The action comes after tests showed higher than acceptable levels of Aflatoxin in the food which has killed 28 dogs and made several other animals sick. Aflatoxin is a toxin that can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food.

The recalled lot codes:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

The products were distributed nationally to online distributors and retail stores. As of now, no cats have been affected.

Symptoms to look for include: loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea.

A pair of legendary Christmas songs have actually made it all the way to the top of the chart.

The first time was in the Hot 100's first year when The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) by Alvin and the Chipmunks and David Seville went to number-one for the final two weeks of the year and the first two weeks of 1959.

The song also won three Grammys in 1958.

It would be another 60 years before a Christmas song would reign supreme on the Billboard Hot 100.

That happened at the end of 2019 when Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You would top the chart for the final two weeks of the year and the first week of 2020. It re-emerged at number-one just this week (December 19).

Not bad for a song that was first released in 1994.