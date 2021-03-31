Dog and Cat Foods Recalled for Possible Salmonella

More than 100 different types of dog and cat foods have been recalled because they are possibly tainted with Salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration is reporting that Evansville, Indiana-based Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled certain dog and cat food brands that were all produced at the company's plant in Monmouth, Illinois. The unique Monmouth Facility identifier is located in the date code as an “M”.

The recall was issued after a routine sampling of products at the plant.

The more than 100 products were sold under eight different brand names:

Earthborn

Meridian

Pro Pac

Sportmix

Sportstrail

Unrefined

Venture

Wholesomes

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores and online nationwide in the United States and 19 other countries around the world.

No pet or human illnesses related to these products have been reported so far.

Retailers and distributors are being advised to pull the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.

Symptoms of Salmonella include lethargy, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain.

The virus can not only affect animals eating the products, but also humans who handle the potentially contaminated food. Health experts advise pet owners to thoroughly wash their hands after having and contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

You are advised to contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.