Does Your Family Have Any Weird Recipes?

I am not one to eat any weird foods. When I say "weird," I'm referring to many foods. I'm a very picky and bland eater. I don't like fruit, seafood and most vegetables. The list is incredibly long. So, when I tell people about food combinations I grew up with, they are shocked.

My family never bought prepared chip dip. As a matter of fact, it was very rare for us to even have chips in the house, but when we did score a bag of chips (probably because we begged and begged Mom to buy them or it was Labor Day or Christmas Eve), we would always make this certain chip dip. I have never met anyone outside of my immediate family who has ever made this chip dip. It's simply one can of cream of mushroom soup and one eight ounce package of softened cream cheese mixed together.

To this day, it is my favorite chip dip. Now, I know what you're thinking - she's a picky eater but will eat mushrooms? Oh no. When I was a kid, I had to pick around them, but now when I make this unlikely combo, I put the soup through a strainer and only keep the cream soup. The mushrooms go down the disposal. I also do this with the only spaghetti sauce I'll eat, Ragu. I strain the onions out of the sauce before I put it in my meat sauce. But, let's not get into that weirdness...that's a whole other story.

Have you ever made this chip dip?

Another weird food combination is hot dogs and potatoes. To this day, it is one of my family's favorite dishes. You take a large russet potato and with an apple corer, you make a whole through the middle. Then, you insert a frozen hot dog through the hole. In an oven safe pan, arrange the potatoes and dogs and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 cup of half and half to the pan. This will make an incredible pan sauce when combined with the starch of the potatoes. Bake until the potatoes are fork tender. We always threw in a few extra hot dogs. The best part is the potato core that gets baked along with the rest of it. MMMM MMMM Good!

