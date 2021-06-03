Does This South Dakota City Have The Best Weather?

If you're feeling a bit confused just from the title of this story, you're not alone. Some people naturally think that the weather stays pretty consistent throughout the state of South Dakota. For example, if Sioux Falls is sitting at a high of 90 degrees, chances are towns like Hartford, Brandon, and even Madison are feeling the heat.

However, to some South Dakotans, it may be surprising to learn that west river and east river climates are totally different from each other. That being said, there is one city in South Dakota that is said to have the "best weather" in the state.

The name of this town alone doesn't sound like it would be the place for enjoyable weather.

Believe it or not, Hot Springs, South Dakota is the top city for the best climate and mildest weather on average for the state. According to BestPlaces, the website's "Comfort Index" ranks Hot Springs at a 7.1 out of ten. Based on BestPlaces's findings and research, this number means that Hot Springs has the most pleasant weather in the state. Specifically, BestPlaces found that June, September, and August are the most "pleasant months" in Hot Springs. December and January are not the greatest, but you already knew that. BestPlaces states:

July is the hottest month for Hot Springs with an average high temperature of 89.8°, which ranks it as one of the hottest places in South Dakota. In Hot Springs, there are 3 comfortable months with high temperatures in the range of 70-85°. The most pleasant months of the year for Hot Springs are September, June and May.

BestPlaces literally recorded the weather and climate for all the cities in South Dakota and conducted an in-depth research project on each state's conditions. For those who aren't meteorology gurus, weather and climate are two different subjects. Weather focuses on the atmosphere for a short time period while climate analyzes the atmosphere for a longer time frame. This process could even take 30 years or more.

So obviously the moral of the story is if you're looking for comfortable weather this summer, take a road trip to Hot Springs!

