Does This Count As A Cheeseburger?

Today is National Cheeseburger Day and it reminded me of a delicious burger I had a couple weekends ago, but I'm not sure it counts as a cheeseburger.

I was at Pave having dinner with a couple friends and I remember hearing that Pave had reworked their menu. That's when I saw the Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger! Sounds awesome, right? It's macaroni and cheese stuffed in the burger! It's basically a fancy Juicy Lucy.

It was delicious!

But does it count as a cheeseburger? There is a burger and there is cheese, but it's not melted on top. What are the requirements for a cheeseburger? Do Juicy Lucy's count as a cheeseburger?

I mean, I suppose it doesn't really matter. The only thing that really matters is that it was delicious and I would totally eat another one right now.