Does Sioux Falls Have “Cheugs”? Are You One?

I'm watching the early, early ABC morning news today and I was surprised to find out that I was a "cheug". Well to clarify, once they explained exactly what one is, then I was surprised. Okay, not really, in fact- -not at all. But you might be one too!

In fact, Sioux Falls could be full of "cheugs"! So what, pray to tell, is a "cheug"? And, if something is "cheugy" what does that mean?

Let me explain. Or rather, let the New York Times, ABC News, MSN/CNET, and the Urban Dictionary explain.

Get our free mobile app

"Cheugy", according to the Urban Dictionary, is a term, (which by the way has been an entry in that product since 2018) that means:

The opposite of trendy. Stylish in middle school and high school but no longer in style. Used when someone still follows these out-of-date trends. This may include but not be limited to fashion, habits on social media, usage of slang, etc.

The word which has gained a lot of traction online is now generally used, according to ABC News, as an adjective to describe "someone or something that is no longer on-trend, is outdated, or is just trying too hard."

In the beginning, the term was targeted at millennial women who displayed these attributes, in the process becoming "cheugs". But now more of us are "cheugs" than aren't. I think.

There is a long list of things that qualify as "cheugy". For instance:

Loving anything Minions (guilty)

Anything chevron or chevron-patterned

Ugg or ugg-like slippers

Big chunky scarves

Loving anything "Disney" as an adult (guilty)

Pumpkin-Spice lattes (really guilty)

Floppy hats with writing on them (who wears these?)

Owls as home decor

The musical "Wicked" (I love this show!)

Baby Yoda, Harry Potter, The Office, or Friends merchandise (I gave my best buddy a Baby Yoda Chia Pet for Christmas!)

Raspberry vodka

Using Facebook or Instagram exclusively

Lasagna (Give me a break! Besides, I'm Italian!)

Christmas decorations on your car (Uh-oh!)

Writing "Life's a Beach" on a vacation photo

Decorative signs with "kitschy" sayings on them, like - "House Rules", "Live-Love-Laugh", "Love You to the Moon & Back", "Life is Not About the Destination, It's About the Journey" (Oh for the love of - - -!)

And too many other items to mention!

I'm definitely a "cheug" because I love a lot of "cheugy things" How about you?

Sources: New York Times, ABC News, MSN/CNET, and the Urban Dictionary

gallery galleryid="485:513556" gallerytitle="Diverging Diamond" Intersection Coming To 41st Street Sioux Falls"