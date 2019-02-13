Does Chuck E. Cheese Re-Use Uneaten Pizza? (WARNING LANGUAGE)

There is a conspiracy theory out there that says indeed Chuck E. Cheese reuses uneaten pizza by putting it back on pans, reheating it, and selling it to new customers. At least that's what Shane Dawson says in this youtube video.

If it's true that they are recycling their pizza. That would be about the grossest thing... ever. A Chuck E. Cheese’s spokesperson told The Verge that the claims made by Dawson are untrue.

“The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” the spokesperson said. “No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in the restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

You can watch the video and see what you think. WARNING there is profane language used in the video.