Do you remember NBA big man Gheorghe Muresan?

I certainly do as he was one of my favorite NBA players growing up.

As a kid I appreciated the NBA's best as much as anybody but I had two favorite players, Muggsy Bogues and Gheorghe Muresan.

One was the NBA's shortest player and one was the NBA's tallest and I loved the obscurity of them both.

Muresan played for my favorite team as a kid, the then Washington Bullets and now Washington Wizards and as much as I liked Chris Weber, Mursean's pure size made a huge fan from the get go.

His height was listed at 7'7 and being the baller that he was, he wore jersey number 77.

He was drafted in the second round of the 1993 NBA draft with the 30th pick by the Bullets out of the great country of Romania.

His stats throughout his six year NBA career weren't eye popping, but he was named the NBA's most improved player in 1996 and led the NBA in field goal percentage in 1996 and 1997.

One of my favorite moments involving Muresan actually came off the court in an appearance on NBA Inside Stuff where he explained how he had to have everything customized because of his height from his clothes to his house to his car.

Since retiring from basketball he has worked in the PR department for the Washington Wizards and been involved in numerous charity efforts.

His son is following his dad's big shoes in the basketball world as a walk on at Georgetown University.

I have my favorite players in the NBA now, but there will always be a special place in my heart for Gheorghe Muresan.