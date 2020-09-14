Do You Realize Sioux Falls is Directly Connected to the NBA?

Do you realize that Sioux Falls, SD is directly connected to the NBA?

That's right, the Sioux Falls Skyforce are connecting Sioux Falls to the NBA with their affiliation of the Miami Heat.

As the Miami Heat enter yet another Eastern Conference Finals, the NBA G League affiliate Skyfroce and the fans of Sioux Falls have a rooting interest in who is crowned NBA champ.

Skyforce fans were treated to the relationship between the Miami Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce during the 2013-2014 season as the Heat reached the NBA Finals and fell short to San Antonio in the first year of the partnership.

Over the years a lot of the success of the Heat has come from the development of players and has included some impact players who worked their way up from playing in Sioux Falls.

Players like Duncan Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder, KZ Okpala, Hassan Whiteside, Derrick Jones Jr., and others have dawned the Skyforce jersey during their Heat careers.

Credit can be shared because it takes a concerted effort to have the kind of success they have, but it can start with Heat GM Andy Elisburg, Vice President Adam Simon, and Skyforce owner Mike Heineman.

So as you sit back and watch the NBA playoffs continue, remember your hometown team will be cheering for the Miami Heat and they have plenty of room for you on the fan bus.

The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in a best of seven series with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

For more information about the history of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the organization, or for future tickets, you can visit their website.