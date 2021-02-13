Do You Need These Winter Necessities? February Is the Time to Buy

February may be a shorter month than the rest, but it's not short on ways to save money on things you may need inside and outside your home.

It may not seem like it with the frigid weather we're having, but we are getting a little closer to the end of winter and as we do, winter necessities drop in price.

You should be able to find good prices on - -

Snowblowers - According to Consumer Reports (CR) bigger isn't necessarily better. You can choose the machine that works best in your climate and "look for one that blends competent clearing ability with a smooth, single-lever chute control that sends snow in any direction you want it to go". You can spend as little as $200 for light snow or one well over $1,000 for the heavy , wet stuff.

Space Heaters - Arguing over the thermostat is a constant wintertime sport for a lot of couples. The answer for many homes could be a space heater and this month is a good time to find one that won't burn a hole in your wallet. Retailers are getting ready to stock their shelves with spring merchandise, so you should be able to find one "with the strongest performance in temperature control, safety, and noise" and they "typically cost less than $100", sometimes- -a lot less.

Consumer Reports is of the opinion that you should never pay full price for a mattress. The reason being, that all the top brands offer discounts and special incentives around major and minor holidays. (Lots of mattress sales for President's Day!). So you're never that far away from a good deal.

February is also a good month to find deals on smartphones, especially previous-year models. In particular, Samsung products should be dropping in price, as their new models are introduced. On the other hand, if what you want is a new iPhone, you might see a good deal here or there, but in general, because Apple usually unveils its new devices in the fall, the holiday season is your best bet for iPhone deals.

However, if you're in the market for an Apple iPad or another tablet, that's a different story. Retailers are still clearing out holiday inventories so you should be able to find a good buy.

Finally, a tip of the hat to spring means pre-season savings on string trimmers for those lawn enthusiasts looking to replace an elderly or dead grass trimmer.

For more information on these discounted items and others, see Consumer Reports.

Source: Consumer Reports