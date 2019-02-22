Do You Mind Having Your Receipt Checked When Leaving Walmart?
Walmart is one of America's largest and most successful chain stores and often the butt of internet memes and jokes, but the individual shopping experience can vary.
I personally love both of our Super Walmart locations, because I can do more than just one type of shopping at one convenient location. I've recently been conversing with family, friends and co-workers about something that happens at our east side location that a lot of people aren't happy about: greeters checking receipts.
I grew up in a more urban, inner city environment, where this is/was the norm at just about every store, whether grocery, outlet, clothing or mall, so I don't mind. It seems like a lot of Casperites take offense to being treated, as one co-worker so eloquently put it: "like a thief".
Some folks have stated that is a prime reason for no longer shopping at the east side location, although I have not been able to verify whether or not the west side location does the same thing.
So the question is: