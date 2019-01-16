Do You Know How to Eat a Flamingo?

I walked into the studio this morning just in time to hear our friend Jonny ask: "Can you eat a flamingo?" So I Googled it.

And as soon as I started typing “Can you eat a...” flamingo was the first thing that came up. Here's what Google told me:

But you shouldn't. In the U.S., as in many other countries, hunting and eating flamingos is illegal. For the most part, migratory birds are protected under federal law, and the American flamingo falls under that protection. ... The birds would not do well in an open hunting season.

Now I've never been hungry for flamingo. Never before thought about eating Flamingo. But if it's the first thing that comes up when you Google the question, doesn't that mean lots of folks have wondered about cookin' one up?

Turns out In early Roman times, flamingo tongues were carefully prepared , pickled and served as a delicacy. Doesn't sound very filling.

Then I noticed there must be lots of people wondering what kind of stuff they can and cannot eat. Here are the first 8 things that come up when you google “Can you eat a....”:

Can you eat a flamingo

Can you eat a acorns

Can you eat a cow with Johne's disease

Can you eat an apple seeds

Can you eat an aloe vera

Can you eat a rooster

Can you eat a gourd

Can you eat a fox

Just thought you might want to know.