Do You Know a Woman Who Should Be Nominated for This Award?

EmBe has been working to serve women and families in this area since its inception as the YWCA in 1921. That mission continues as the organization has evolved through the years.

Numerous lives have been transformed through the many programs and opportunities offered by EmBe. Women's programs like Dress for Success help women re-entering the workforce find appropriate wardrobe items. The Nurturing Resilience program examines timely topics and connects women looking for common ground.

Caring for the children of the Sioux Empire is also a priority for this organization. This includes EmBe pre-school, Before & After school care, No School Days - - which give kids a fun alternative for things to do when they don't have school but their parents have to work, transportation to and from these programs, and many more.

To support all these wonderful programs they present fundraisers like their annual Tribute to Women, and nominations are open now until March 15. The virtual event will occur on April 15, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM on EmBe's Facebook and YouTube pages.

There are nine categories for nominations honoring women who have made a real difference in our community. Anyone can nominate someone, including individuals, corporations, agencies, non-profits, and more.

For more information on the Tribute to Women nominations and event, or the many programs and services available which empower women and families, see EmBe online and on Facebook or call 605-336-3660 (downtown), or 605-362-9438 (south location).