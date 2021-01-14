Do You Have A Healthy Relationship With Your Kitchen Appliances?

I received an air fryer as a Christmas gift this year. I had never used one before. Since plugging it in I have fallen in love with the machine.

I've had relationships with many kitchen appliances. Some have lasted longer than others. The lengthiest of course is with my coffee maker. It's a stable Black & Decker 12 cup instant brewer. Sturdy. Very dependable. We've had very few disagreements.

I'm in long term commitments with a variety of kitchen apparatuses. My wife thinks it's unhealthy. I said, “Hey, we live in the 21st century, we're adults, let's have an open mind!”

She says before anything new is invited into our kitchen something has to go. These gadgets have shown me nothing but devotion. They are always present and never judge me. How could I possibly sever relations with any of them?

These are the appliances currently residing in our kitchen, how could I possibly banish one!?

Nuwave Airfryer Ninja Bullet Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker Bagotte Centrifugal Juicer George Foreman Grill Sunbeam Mixer Food-Saver Vacuum Sealer Nesco Roaster Oven Cuisinart 5 in 1 Griddle Partu Sous Vide Cooker Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Hand Blender Various Crock Pots Hot Plates And an Oster Toaster.

This may require some couples counseling?

