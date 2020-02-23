Do You Go to Mount Rushmore When You’ve Been a Dozen Times?

I lived in the Black Hills for five years. During that time whenever someone came to visit me, half of them wanted to see Mount Rushmore. So now when we go to the Hills as a family we still go to visit the monument.

I won't lie. I didn't want to go. I have visited the Shrine to Democracy at least a dozen times in my life, and three previous trips with my wife and two with my daughter. But my boys didn't really remember the last trip four years ago. I was outvoted.

So we went and did the obligatory one hundred photos in nearly every imaginable pose. Unfortunately, there is construction going on and you can't get as close as you normally can. That fact was a bummer for a group of college girls who drove all the way from Logan, Utah just to see the presidents on President's Day.

Even though I didn't want to go, and I would not have regretted going, I was glad we did. It is still a neat thing to see in person.