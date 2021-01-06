While the impact of COVID-19 on the health of the nation has been well documented, the toll the pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy continues to be just as devastating.

And now, two major retail chains, both with locations in Sioux Falls, have announced additional store closings as a result of lagging sales.

MSNBC is reporting that Macy's has added another 29 locations to their list of store closings by 2023, that's on top of 125 previously announced shuttered stores.

There is good news for Sioux Falls shoppers though, the Empire Mall location is not listed in the latest closings.

Meanwhile, USA TODAY is reporting that Bed Bath and Beyond has announced that 43 of their stores will be closing by the end of next month (February 2021). That's all part of the company's plan to shut down 200 locations in the next two years.

Again, Sioux Falls has dodged a bullet here. The Empire East location is not listed in the latest round of closings.

