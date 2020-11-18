Do Multivitamins Actually Work?

Over the years more individuals seem to be taking multivitamins on a daily basis.

Multivitamins according to healthline are the most sought-after supplements on the planet

But my question as someone who purchases and takes a couple of different multivitamins per day is do they actually work or provide the body with any benefits?.

The studies that have been completed on the use of taking multivitamins over time have been mixed conclusions, to say the least:

"Multivitamins are not a ticket to optimal health.In fact, the evidence that they improve health for most people is weak and inconsistent. In some cases, they may even cause harm"- healthline.

Common sense tells us that too much of one thing isn't considered a good thing and the same thought process can be applied to the consumption of multivitamin supplements.

However, there are exceptions.

Pregnant women and older adults have been recommended to take other forms of additional supplements to help their body adjust to the changes it is undergoing.

Vegans and vegetarians are also the exceptions as their diet excludes vitamin B-12 which can only be found in animal flesh and foods.

Never the less, those who are taking multivitamins to help compensate for a lack of vitamins and minerals that are naturally in 'whole foods' should consider eating more of these foods instead of consuming multivitamin supplements.

Source: healthline