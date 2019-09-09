Do Co-Workers Around Sioux Falls Do These 8 Annoying Things?

When you work with lots of other folks chances are they may do something that tests your patience. There have been studies that point to the fact that in and around Sioux Falls we have some of the kindest and hardest-working employees.

Yet, even though most people are trying to do the best they can with what they know they may well do things that could be considered erk some.

A new survey reported by Daily Mail asked office workers to name the things their coworkers do that annoy them the most.

As you look over this list of the “8 Annoying Things Co-Workers Do” what do you think is missing?