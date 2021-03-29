Are you confused or simply not a fan of Roundabouts? Sioux Falls has seen a number of roundabouts popping up in the city.

Soon we will be navigating a new 'Diverging Diamond' at the 41st Street and I-229 exchange.

The Department of Transportation explains that “a diverging diamond interchange allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road. It moves high volumes of traffic through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals. This movement provides easier access to an interstate.”

Get our free mobile app

The I-29 (Exit 77) 41st Street Interchange and 41st Street Corridor Reconstruction Project environmental study phase has been completed and they are now moving into the detailed design phase. This will include construction plans for the project roadways, retaining walls, and bridges.

The time frame for the construction and opening of the 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond started in 2017 with a public meeting on May 5. The Federal Highway Administration approved the project.

In 2018 South Dakota Department of Transportation and the FHWA approved environmental documents and detailed work began on the project.

By 2020 appraisals on property acquisitions were completed. Final construction plans, acquisitions, and permits are expected in 2021 with construction beginning in 2022.