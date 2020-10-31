Ditch Those Coats! S.D. Could Hit Record High Stretch This Week

We sure have been on a rollercoaster ride when it comes to the weather these past few weeks. From several inches of snow and single-digit temperatures in the month of October, to now, a possible record high stretch during the first week of November.

In what can only be described as a bizarre turnaround (otherwise known as normal South Dakota weather), The Sioux Falls area will go from lows in the single digits last week to possible highs in the 70s this coming week. Forecasts are predicting highs late next week in the upper 60s, and maybe even the lower 70s.

This is far from normal when it comes to South Dakota weather in the month of November. On average, the Sioux Falls area sees highs around 45 degrees and lows of about 21 for the month.

Tuesday through Sunday, in particular, could even break a record for the warmest 5 day stretch in the month of November. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 60s in that time.

As warm as it's expected to be, we're not predicted to break any single day record highs. The warmest day recorded for the city of Sioux Falls in the month of November was when the city hit a whopping 81 on November 8, 1999.

Temperatures are expected to hit the lower 60s on Tuesday and gradually warm throughout the week.