Dispute over Fireworks Leads to Gunfire in Sioux Falls

A firework that landed in a fire pit sparked up a fight that led to gunfire in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that a Sioux Falls home was hit by gunfire Monday night after a stray firework landed in a neighborhood fire pit.

According to KSFY, the incident occurred Monday night, (July 8) at a home on the 900 block of South Suburban Lane in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, told KSFY, between 15 and 20 people were enjoying a fire pit that evening, when a stray firework landed in the fire causing it to go off.

The incident lit the fuse on a dispute between neighbors over the firework landing in the fire pit and ultimately going off. The verbal ruckus resulted in a series of gun shots being fired at one of the homes in the neighborhood.

Police believe one of the people attending the party may have been responsible for discharging a firearm that him the home.

KSFY reports at this point, no arrests have been made in the case, and no one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

A complete investigation is still underway.

Source: KSFY TV