Display Your IQ or Get off My TV

There are a lot of people out there that claim to be smart. And they are good at making the masses believe that they are.

I'm talking about the individuals that can be seen on all the news networks day and night giving nothing more than opinions that are really no more than guesses. And this includes many government officials.

I say before we listen to any more of this nonsense, we need a measurement of their intelligence. I say from now on, the person's IQ should be displayed while they talk.

Anyone claiming to have all the answers and being a genius should disclose their IQ to us. If they can't show a number above 111, they are no smarter than the average person on the street. If their IQ is somewhere around room temperature, change the channel quickly, before you hear anything they say.

Let's take a look at some famous names with their actual IQ:

Marilyn Vos Savant, 228 ( She is an American magazine columnist, author, lecturer, and playwright. She was listed as having the highest recorded intelligence quotient (IQ) in the Guinness Book of Records. She is currently 73 years old and from St. Louis, Missouri.)

Charles Dickens, 180

Albert Einstein, 160

Steven Hawking, 160

Reggie Jackson, 160

Johan Sebastian Bach, 165

Asia Carrera, 156

Sharon Stone, 154

Jayne Mansfield, 149

Steve Martin, 142

Hillary Clinton, 140

Shakira, 140

Bill Clinton, 137

Gina Davis, 137

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 135

Jodie Foster, 132

Nicole Kidman, 132

Britney Spears, 104

OJ Simpson, 89

Just for the record, President Donald Trump has never disclosed what his IQ is.