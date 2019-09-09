Display Your IQ or Get off My TV
There are a lot of people out there that claim to be smart. And they are good at making the masses believe that they are.
I'm talking about the individuals that can be seen on all the news networks day and night giving nothing more than opinions that are really no more than guesses. And this includes many government officials.
I say before we listen to any more of this nonsense, we need a measurement of their intelligence. I say from now on, the person's IQ should be displayed while they talk.
Anyone claiming to have all the answers and being a genius should disclose their IQ to us. If they can't show a number above 111, they are no smarter than the average person on the street. If their IQ is somewhere around room temperature, change the channel quickly, before you hear anything they say.
Let's take a look at some famous names with their actual IQ:
- Marilyn Vos Savant, 228 ( She is an American magazine columnist, author, lecturer, and playwright. She was listed as having the highest recorded intelligence quotient (IQ) in the Guinness Book of Records. She is currently 73 years old and from St. Louis, Missouri.)
- Charles Dickens, 180
- Albert Einstein, 160
- Steven Hawking, 160
- Reggie Jackson, 160
- Johan Sebastian Bach, 165
- Asia Carrera, 156
- Sharon Stone, 154
- Jayne Mansfield, 149
- Steve Martin, 142
- Hillary Clinton, 140
- Shakira, 140
- Bill Clinton, 137
- Gina Davis, 137
- Arnold Schwarzenegger, 135
- Jodie Foster, 132
- Nicole Kidman, 132
- Britney Spears, 104
- OJ Simpson, 89
Just for the record, President Donald Trump has never disclosed what his IQ is.