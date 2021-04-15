The show must go on!

Disney's Beauty and the Beast was set to premiere at The Sioux Empire Community Theatre last year, but as we all know, Covid-19 pushed a lot of things back.

But, here we are a year later and I am so ready for a tale as old as time!

On The Sioux Empire Community Theatre's website, they describe the show as, "The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity."

Disney's Beauty and the Beast opens April 21 and runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through May 2nd. All performances are 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday at The Orpheum Theatre, 315 N Phillips.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

Due to the aforementioned Covid-19, a few precautions are in place.

First, having two casts. The SECT website has a full rundown of their Covid protocols and it explains, "It is recommended that most parts are double cast. A socially distanced house means there will be more performances added on to the run and both casts will have an opportunity to perform their parts. This will also allow the cast to mitigate for anyone in the cast who may be required to quarantine and not be available for performances.

As a patron, safety measures are also in place. The theatre is only filled to 30% capacity with social distancing in place. Masks are required and there is no intermission.