Disney To Lay Off 28,000 Employees

The premiers put in place at the Disney parks have pressured the company into laying off 28,000 of their employees across their parks and 'consumer products division' according to CNBC and The Walt Disney Company.

A memo was sent out to employees on Tuesday, September 29, from the head of Disney Parks, Josh D'Amaro, where he stated that the company had to make some decisions due to the pandemic's toll.

"Around 67% of the 28,000 laid-off workers were part-time employees, according to a statement by D’Amaro on Tuesday. The company declined to break down the layoffs by individual park locations"- CNBC

Disney theme parks outside of the US such as Paris, Japan, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, and their Florida park have opened but with a capacity cap.

On the other hand, Disneyland and California Adventure in California have remained closed.

The Walt Disney Company LLC has been suffering from a financial loss since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

With a $1 billion loss in income from the closures of its hotels, parks, and cruise line ships. The company then later reported a third-quarter loss of $3.5 billion.

D’Amaro and his team have been closely working with the California state legislators to place guidelines within the parks to help them reopen.

Source: CNBC