"A dream is a wish your heart makes

When you're fast asleep

In dreams you will lose your heartaches

Whatever you wish for, you keep

Have faith in your dreams and someday

Your rainbow will come smiling through

No matter how your heart is grieving

If you keep on believing

The dream that you wish will come true"

I can't tell you how many times as a child I sang these lyrics from Disney's animated Cinderella, willing them to be true. You do that kind of thing when you're young and living in a less than peaceful environment.

Disney musical films have made their mark in our lives and I'm sure will continue to do so for generations of children to come ( just ask any parent of a child who fell in love with "Let It Go" from Frozen ).

Fourteen of those films have won Oscars for best movie song, including Aladdin , The Lion King , and The Little Mermaid . Those songs and many more will be part of a uniquely entertaining event for the whole family on Sunday, April 14, 4:00 PM, at the Washington Pavilion.

Disney in Concert: A Dream is a Wish will feature the Augustana Orchestra, film clips, and professional singers combining to bring this beloved music to life. Dr. Peter Folliard, the conductor of the Augustana Orchestra, says, it will be "an incredible afternoon of music and magic.”

Tickets are available from the Washington Pavilion box office and by calling 605-367-6000.