If Fox Sports North, Sling and DISH Network don't come to an agreement, Minnesota Twins fans will have to find a different place to watch games if they subscribe to either company.

I currently have DirecTV and we have been without our local CBS affiliate for weeks as they "negotiate" a new deal.

One of the dumbest moves by a local network I have seen during this age of networks playing games came during this years NFL playoffs.

There were muultiple weeks fans were without FOX as the two parties made poor business decisions all while forcing paying customers to suffer.

We will see how long this stalemate lasts and hopefully for Twins fans it doesn't last long.