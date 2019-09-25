Discovering Your Family Roots for Free at Siouxland Libraries

It always surprises me when you have a conversation with someone who has no idea what their heritage is, especially because the hunt for descendance has been such a trend for the last decade or so.

In our family, we have always wanted more information about the branches in our tree, on both the Italian and Irish sides, so having no curiosity about the people you came from is a foreign concept to me.

There is no shortage of professional genealogy services out there for people who have the resources (translate that as money) to hire them. There are also websites like Ancestry, Find A Grave, One Great Family, Find My Past and numerous others where you can pay a price and do your own digging with some assistance.

But with the help of our Sioux Falls libraries, you can find out how to trace your family tree and it will cost you absolutely nothing. All you need is a library card, which is free to anyone who lives in Sioux Falls or in Minnehaha county (excluding Dell Rapids).

This Saturday, September 28, from 2 to 4 PM at the Downtown Library, (200 N. Dakota Avenue), Suzanne Folk, from the Sioux Valley Genealogy Society, and Justin Stevenson, from Siouxland Libraries, are presenting "How to Discover Your Roots: Beginning Genealogy". This free event will take you into the past to show you how to track down your family history.

Register online, or call 605-367-8720 for more information.