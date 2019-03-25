Disaster Related Charity Scams, Beware

Have you heard about the great deal you can get on a new in-ground swimming pool? Or the whole-house drainage system that is solar powered, operated from your smart phone and will alert everyone in your neighborhood that water may be coming within two miles of your house? Oh and let's throw this in - for your $5,000 deposit you can have these things installed before Mother's Day.

Of course it's BS. And that's the point of a recent release by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg warning people to be on their guard of scammers. Thousands of area property owners, home owners and residents have been affected by the recent blizzard and flooding. You can add one more thing to your list. Be vigilant and don't get caught up in these scams.

Take donations for instance. There are several things you can do to help ensure yours will reach those in need.

And for door-to-door sales if someone comes knocking on your door don't get caught off guard. Know the law in your area. Ask the right questions. Get things in writing.

Be safe. Be aware.