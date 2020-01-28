Dinner’s Going to the Dogs, and You’re Going to Love It

One of my little indulgences every Saturday morning, is watching a CBS program named Lucky Dog. Brandon McMillan, the show's star, is an amazing dog trainer who also began an organization called the Argus Service Dog Foundation which provides highly trained service dogs to disabled veterans.

The skill and time commitment it takes to train a dog capable of performing complex tasks that make daily living for disabled vets easier, is, beyond understanding for most of us.

The tasks these specially trained service dogs perform are essential and life-giving. They guide the visually impaired, signal for those who are deaf, retrieve items, open doors and act as stabilizers for people with mobility issues. Others are trained to alert glucose issues for diabetics, or impending seizures and cardiac episodes.

Big Paws Canine Foundation here in Sioux Falls works to provide service, therapy and companion dogs to disabled veterans and former first responders (peace officers and firefighters) injured in the line of duty.

Prairie Dogs Search and Rescue is another non-profit which provides "certified K9 teams to Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, Fire Departments or other official search agencies for search and rescue of lost, trapped, or incapacitated subjects, day or night, under any and all circumstances where dogs and searchers can operate safely and efficiently."

These two volunteer-run organizations will benefit greatly if you just let someone else do the cooking and the dishes, this Saturday night, February 1. Dinner's Going to the Dogs is from 4:30 to 7 PM at Faith Lutheran Church (corner of 3rd St. & Cliff Ave.) in Sioux Falls.

You'll get very generous portions of delicious spaghetti & meatballs, salad with assorted dressings and dog bone-shaped garlic bread served in doggie dishes, along with beverages and ice cream.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under and are available at all Sioux Falls Nyberg's Ace locations. Tickets at the door will be $12 for adults and $7 for kids.

For more information about these wonderful organizations, see Big Paws Canine Foundation and Prairie Dogs K9 Search and Rescue online and on Facebook.

