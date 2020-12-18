‘Diners Drive-Ins & Dives’ Air-Dates For Sioux Falls Episodes

This past June, Guy Fieri and his crew from Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives came to Sioux Falls and made quite a stir. Guy Fieri is the host of the popular Food Network TV show that goes all over the nation searching out restaurants with lots of local flair.

He is known for stopping into 'Greasy Spoons' off the beaten path and trying out their signature dishes and visiting with locals.

Guy and crew were in Sioux Falls from about June 23 – 26 visiting and taping segments for his show. Some of his stops included, Urban Chislic, O So Good, Lalibela Ethiopian, Bread and Circus, and Looks Marketplace.

Natasha-TSM

On Thursday the Argus noted that Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives announced the following air dates for the Sioux Falls episodes:

Jan. 1 Three Sioux Falls restaurants will be featured in the "South Dakota Smorgasbord" episode and will include O So Good, Urban Chislic, and Lalibela's.

Jan. 8 will have Bread and Circus which is located on North Main Ave.

Jan. 29 you'll see Look's Marketplace at 69th & Minnesota

Triple D has been on the air since 2006 visiting roadside diners, vintage drive-ins, and out-of-the-way "dives" with host Guy Fieri as he travels across America in search of some of the best out of way eateries.