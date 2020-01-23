Dine-to-Donate Tonight for Health Connect South Dakota

Bring your appetite, your family, and a whole bunch of friends, and come out for dinner tonight from 4 to 10 PM at Texas Roadhouse. When you do you'll be supporting Health Connect South Dakota (2011 W 26th, Suite 203) because 10% of your food and beverage purchases are being donated to them.

Health Connect is a source of free, current, easy-to-understand, health information for people and communities in our area. They act as a clearinghouse to direct people to local and online health resources which then enables people to make better decisions about their lifestyles and health.

Every year Health Connect sponsors the Health Connect Fair here in Sioux Falls. This year it is coming up on Saturday, September 19. It's a day of family fun and learning, about health and safety issues that affect everyone.

So forget about doing dishes tonight and contribute to this great group just by having a great meal out. All you need is this coupon to hand to your server or have it on your phone to show them.

Health Connect

For more information about Health Connect South Dakota, see their website, follow them on Facebook, or call 605-371-1000.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app