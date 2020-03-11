As we all know by now, the sports world has been affected in so many ways by the Coronavirus and the latest sporting event to experience that is the DII Wrestling National Championship.

The DII Wrestling National Championship in Sioux Falls will not allow the general public to attend the events this weekend.

The NCAA released a statement on Wednesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and NCAA President Mark Emmert’s discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, the decision to conduct upcoming championship events with only essential staff and limited family attendance. That includes the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday hosted by Augustana University at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This NCAA Championship Event has been closed to the public. If you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed. If you have ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor you will receive additional information via email. Your refund will be automatically delivered (except applicable fees) to the same card used for purchase. Refunds should be received within 30 business days after the date of cancellation. Customers with questions about the refund process may contact the original point of purchase. Please understand that we will be receiving a large volume of calls and emails regarding this decision, and we ask that you allow us five business days to respond to your specific questions.

For more information you can visit the NCAA website.