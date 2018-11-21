Results Radio, Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls is looking for a local

Digital Dot Connector. This is an in-market position to provide digital marketing knowledge and support for the local sales team and our clients.

Job Responsibilities

Participate in client meetings to discuss digital needs and recommendations.

Understand the digital marketing goals of various local businesses.

Assist in the preparation of digital proposals.

Support the local digital sales team to execute sold campaigns.

Utilize scheduling software for campaign implementation.

Order creative elements from various company resources.

Proactively analyze performance throughout the campaign.

Provide post-sales support to the sales team and our clients.

Prepare and communicate monthly campaign performance reports.

Skills for Success

Well organized and good attention to detail.

Strong analytical skills.

Team player.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Knowledge of digital programmatic advertising.

Good working knowledge of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint software programs.

Contact

Apply to jobs@results-radio.com

