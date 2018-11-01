Dierks Bentley Bringing Burning Man Tour to Sioux Falls

Dierks Bentley has some new songs to play live for the world and he has announced his 2019 Burning Man Tour.

The Burning Man Tour will spend most of January North of us in Canada, but we will have the opportunity to take in the new tour in Sioux Falls February 28th.

Bentley's Burning Man Tour with Jon Pardi, Tenille Towns, and Hot Country Nights are coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

We will keep you up to date on all the ticket for the Burning Man Tour show at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Dierks Bentley released his latest album The Mountain in June of this year.