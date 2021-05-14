Did You See Who’s In Jail?

When they were put behind bars, on what charges and the amount of their bond. All details about the population calling 305 W 4th St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota as their current address. And if you are curious to know who is locked up and for what, you’ll find the answer on the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s website.

The list is alphabetical. The charges an inmate is being held on varies. Narcotics, burglary, domestic violence, DWI, solicitation, assault, and many more. The list is lengthy.

An inmate may have a string of charges. One I noticed on the person's list was Unsafe Lane Change. This person also had drug charges, DWI, and driving while suspended.

What continues to amaze me is the DWI charge. For the 4th time!

Get our free mobile app

You should know that on their website, the Minnehaha County Jail states: An inmate that has been booked into the county jail, does not establish that the individual is guilty of or has been convicted of any crime.

So, did you run across anyone you know?